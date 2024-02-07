Henry Winkler & Ron Howard Have ‘Happy Days’ Reunion Almost 40 Years After the Beloved Sitcom Wrapped

Henry Winkler, 78, and Ron Howard, 69, had Happy Days fans glowing with a new reunion! The former took to X to share a photo of the two of them posing and smiling backstage at an event for his memoir, Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond, in Sydney, Australia. Ron also shared the gem, and they both added thoughtful captions about the special moment.

“LIFE! As the WORLD turns ⁦@RealRonHoward⁩ came to my book event in Sydney Australia. SO exciting for everyone !!!!” Henry wrote.

“Just started post production in Sydney on my recently wrapped latest movie @edenthemovie starring an amazing cast. A great creative experience but that’s for another post,” Ron wrote in a repost of the photo. “When I touched base with Henry, I discovered he was making an appearance here in support of his excellent best-selling memoir #BeingHenry: The Fonz…and Beyond. Fantastic! We connected backstage and I watched him give a great speech to a huge crowd. What a blast!”

Once the two of them shared the epic photo, followers couldn’t help but express joy over the reunion. “The joy in this picture is outta sight!” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “It warms my heart to know you two are still friends.” A third shared, “love seeing the two of you together,” and many more shared old photos of the two during their sitcom days.

Henry and Ron’s reunion comes almost 40 years since Happy Days ended. The popular show, which was set in the 1950s and 1960s and followed the Cunningham family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ran for 11 seasons from 1974 until 1984. Henry played the beloved role of everyone’s favorite “bad boy” Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli and Ron played the role of Richie Cunningham, the son in the family. The show also starred Tom Bosley, Marion Ross, Erin Moran, Anson Williams, and Don Most.

In November, Henry gushed over his days on the show and about his longtime friendship with Ron. “Ron, he’s an old soul. There’s a wisdom in him that is big,” he told Today before remembering how Ron stepped in when he was struggling to get his lines correct during the first season of Happy Days due to his dyslexia.

He also wrote about the moment Ron helped him, in his memoir, and how, after he punched a script due to his frustration, the fellow actor gave him some encouraging words that made him think. “The writers are working as hard as they can. They’re trying really hard,” Ron apparently told him. “I went, ‘Ron, I’ll never do that again,'” Henry further told Today. “And that was the beginning of our friendship.”