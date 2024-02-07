Ashley, Mary-Kate, & Elizabeth Olsen Spotted on Rare Sisters’ Night Out in NYC

Twins Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, 37, were spotted on a rare sisters’ night out with their younger sibling Elizabeth Olsen, 34, on Tuesday! In photos obtained by Page Six, Mary-Kate rocked a super long, dark hued trench coat and carried a large bag while walking on a busy sidewalk with her sisters. Alongside her walked Ashley, who secretly gave birth to her son Otto in 2023, bundled up in an oversized olive-green puffy coat, also carrying a large black bag, and accessorizing with sunglasses and a large scarf.

In the pics [see here,] their little sister rocked black bell bottom pants, a stylish black coat, and a black beanie cap to combat the February cold temps. All of the famous sisters appeared to be wearing their blonde hair in long, straight hairstyles. It was an exceptionally rare siting of the Olsen girls following the birth of Otto to Ashleya and her husband Louis Eisner, whom she married in 2022.

And while the girls looked relaxed while heading out together, the Avengers: Infinity War star once opened up about her discomfort with being photographed in public. “It’s all I’ve ever known,” she told the Telegraph during a 2017 interview. “I understand that it’s not that normal to be worried about being photographed, when you’re growing up, by strange men around Los Angeles who are chasing you in cars. It made me despise those kinds of people, it made me despise gossip magazines.”

She also shared that she’s been told she looks just like…herself. And it unwittingly became a way to brush off unwanted attention. “When I was at the airport yesterday, one guy came up to me and said, ‘Has anyone ever told you, you’re the spitting image of Elizabeth Olsen?’ And I said, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve heard that before,’ and that was it,” she divulged at the time. “I feel bad for Jennifer Lawrence; I’m fine.”