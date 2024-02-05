Usher Goes Shirtless & Rocks Only SKIMS Underwear in New Campaign Before the Super Bowl

Usher just made fans say “yeah” after taking a look at his new SKIMS campaign. The 45-year-old R&B artist posed in a new set of photos for the brand’s latest underwear campaign, and he went shirtless for the sizzling shoot. In the main shot shared by Kim Kardashian’s company in a press release, Usher’s abs were on full display. In the other images, the recording artist embraced his modeling skills, teasing the camera by slightly lifting various tops from the brand.

The “OMG” artist released a statement about his new partnership with the shape wear brand, noting that he felt “so humbled” when SKIMS Mens approached him to be their newest star.

“Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense,” Usher explained. “Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with SKIMS supporting the release of my new album, COMING HOME.”

Coming Home will be released on Friday, February 9. This will be Usher’s first solo album in almost 10 years since the release of Hard II Love.

Usher’s new fashion campaign comes less than a week before he hits the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during the Super Bowl halftime show. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are going head to head in the game. Usher previously described what his setlist would consist of during a November 2023 interview with Extra.

“When I got the call, I was like, ‘Man, I’ve been working really hard my entire career,’” the “Yeah!” artist recalled. “The preparation didn’t start within the last two years of performing in Las Vegas. It really started 30 years ago, and my commitment to it and the journey that I’ve taken musically is why I think I’m given that moment.”

Viewers can expect to hear Usher’s greatest hits from the past two decades in addition to his new music.

“I do want to play the songs that people obviously recognize and the ones that I celebrate,” the King of R&B pointed out. “I’ve been able to laugh, I have been able to cry, I have been vulnerable, I’ve been telling and honest. … I found really great ways to help us communicate better through my music, and that celebration is inside this curation.”

Nevertheless, choreographing an entire decades-long career into a 13-minute time slot has “a lot of pressure,” Usher told the outlet at the time.

“But so many incredible artists that I respect played that stage, whether it was Beyoncé, Prince. … It’s like, ‘Wow, it’s the most compact 13 minutes of your life,” he added.