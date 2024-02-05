‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Pregnant: Expecting 3rd Child With Maks Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd is expecting her third baby with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy! The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, announced that she is pregnant in a sweet Instagram post on Monday, February 5. “We Are Having A Baby. Yes we know … we just had a baby haha!” Peta captioned her post, which included a video of her breaking the big news to Maks, 44, over FaceTime while he was away. “This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon [sic]!”

Peta went on to describe how she tried to tell Maks the news using a few suggestions, which were shown throughout the video. At one point, Peta tried shaking two baby bottles in front of the camera so that he could take the hint, but he still didn’t get it. Finally, Peta held up a positive pregnancy test, and Maks was shocked, noting that he was “tearing up.”

“Surprising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious,” the choreographer added in her caption. “It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him and when he wasn’t catching on, we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the ‘I’m so sick story,’ the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks [sic].”

At the end of her post, Peta expressed her excitement to welcome another child after a difficult pregnancy journey.

“Big thank you to @bobbie for helping us shake things up and for being a part of this special announcement!” the New Zealand native added. “After everything we’ve been through with miscarriages and IVF, we’re beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us. We’re just so happy that we can finally tell you guys the good news.”

Maks and Peta currently share sons Shai and Rio. They welcomed Rio in June 2023 via IVF (in vitro fertilization) and were open about the ups and downs of her IVF journey. Prior to this, the couple revealed that Peta had suffered several miscarriages.

“Let’s normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women,” Peta explained via Instagram in June 2022. “I love sharing stuff with you all, and well … this is me being as transparent as possible.”