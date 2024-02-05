 Megan Fox Rocks Nearly Naked Metal Dress to Grammys Party: Photos – Hollywood Life

Megan Fox Rocks Nearly Naked Metal Dress at Grammys Party Without Machine Gun Kelly

The 'Transformers' actress looked gorgeous as she rolled solo to a Grammys Jam for Janie after-party in a silver look at the Hollywood Palladium.



February 5, 2024 1:42PM EST
Image Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Megan Fox stunned as she arrived in a silver, mini-dress at the Jam for Janie party after the Grammys on Sunday, February 4. The Jennifer’s Body actress, 37, bared it all on the red carpet at the Hollywood Palladium, in her dress where she was almost naked under a large black coat. The metal dress had a few round, silver designs on it as she posed for the camera.

Megan’s hair also popped as it was dyed a pastel pink, and she donned a silver lip, ring to go all-in on the metal look. She also bundled up in a large, black fur coat over the chain-mail dress, but she let it hang off her arms, as she showed off the nearly nude dress. At one point while she was covered in the black coat, she crouched down to sign a welcome board. She also sported a pair of silver high heels, which matched the dress and carried a matching purse.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund

Megan gave a more full-look at the dress on her Instagram, revealing that she was also wearing a white thong on her Instagram, where she tagged fashion designer Marc Eram, as well as other members of her style team. “girl, interrupted,” she captioned the post, referencing the 1999 film, starring Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie.

Megan attended the event solo without her rockstar fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The Mainstream Sellout rocker was not nominated for any awards at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, but he had attended the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party, before the show.

Megan and MGK have been engaged since January 2022, when the rapper-turned-pop-punk star popped the question to her. Despite some rough patches along the way, the pair reportedly started planning their wedding together again in July 2023, as a source told Us WeeklyThough, the pair reportedly had another argument in early December 2023, but a source said that they were working on it to People“They have severe trust issues in the relationship. It’s been rough, but [they’re] still trying to work through it,” the insider said.

