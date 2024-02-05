Derek Hough & Wife Hayley Erbert Give Health Update After Brain Surgery in Tearful Video: ‘Grateful to Be Alive’

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert took to Instagram with an emotional video update after Hayley underwent an emergency craniectomy, followed by an additional brain surgery. In the February 5 joint post, the Dancing with the Stars judge, 38, held his hand out to his wife as she sat next to him in front of a set of bookshelves. “Hello everybody,” Derek addressed the camera as Hayley sat near him. “Hi guys,” she added.

Acknowledging that it had been several weeks since their last update, Derek then allowed his gorgeous wife to take the lead on updating fans. “As some of you may know, at the beginning of December, I had an emergency craniectomy,” she said. “And then a couple weeks later, had a cranioplasty, and here I am today. It has been quite the journey. There’s been so much that has happened in two months.”

Hayley, 29, confessed that those months had been full of “lots of emotion.” “It’s been wild,” Derek added. “Going from the highest of highs, to the lowest of lows. But I have to say, throughout this experience, this woman has been unbelievable.” Derek went on to praise her “perseverance” and her “acceptance” of the situation. “It’s been remarkable to witness firsthand,” he said.

“She really is a miracle, and it’s been miraculous,” Derek added, before adding that it’s an ongoing journey. Hayley said she has both “really good” and “really bad” days, both physically and emotionally. “But I’m doing so much better every single day,” she said.

The dance pro also shared that Derek had told her how many people were sending her well wishes after her first surgery — but she says she already knew because she “could feel it.” Hailey said the support of fans had helped her progress more quickly to a full recovery, as well, as she and her husband both became visibly emotional. She also declared that she is “grateful to be alive” during the heartfelt comments.

“It’s a new year, it’s a new haircut,” Derek said, noting her shaved haircut following her surgeries. Hayley even showed off the surgery scar on her “new skull” and explained that she still had what Derek called some “cerebral spinal fluid” on the side of her face that would eventually “go away.” As for additional details about their experience, Hayley promised, “we will eventually share.”

“Spend time with the ones you love, hold them close,” she said in part “Because you never know what could happen.” “Just wanted to update you guys and send you all so much love,” the couple captioned the video on Monday.

Hayley was rushed to a D.C. area hospital after she became “disoriented” following a performance early in December. She was ultimately diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.