Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares Shocking Video of Son, 2, Choking on Pasta: ‘Scariest Moment of Our Lives’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 41, shared a shocking video of his son, Romeo, 2, choking on a piece of gnocchi while eating at the dinner table. The clip was captured by his home’s Ring camera and featured the Jersey Shore star and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, in the kitchen/dining room area with the toddler. The concerned father took to Instagram to share the video and reveal how staying calm in an urgent situation is important.

“THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES ‼️” Mike started the caption for the post. “It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !! He hunched over and wasn’t breathing 😩 I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life.”

“I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out 🙏🏼 ,” he continued. “it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon.”

The video shows how the parents both reacted to Romeo unexpectedly choking and how they were able to successfully help him. “Is it stuck? Oh, he’s choking. He’s choking,” Lauren could be heard saying after Romeo started coughing. “It’s OK. As long as he’s making noise, he’s not [actually] choking,” she added.

Mike quickly picked up his son and patted him on the back while Lauren brought over an anti-choking device from the kitchen. They both helped him until the piece of pasta was dislodged and followed the moment up with hugs as Romeo sobbed.

Mike and Lauren’s scary incident with Romeo comes after they admitted they aren’t ruling out the possibility of having more children in the future. They are already the parents of Romeo and one-year-old daughter Mia. “Our magic number was always three,” Mike told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Aug. 2. “We’re having fun right now being mom and dad and trying to balance two. The door’s always open for number three in the future.”