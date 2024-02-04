Bruce Willis Celebrates Daughter Tallulah’s 30th Birthday With Demi Moore in Rare Photo Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis, 68, spent time with his daughter Tallulah Willis on her 30th birthday this week. The actor, who is battling dementia, was also joined by her mom and his ex, Demi Moore, 61, for the special occasion. The actress took to Instagram to share two photos from the special day and one of them showed her former husband smiling as he stood outside with them.

Bruce wore a black zip-up hoodie, gray pants, and a gray scarf during the memorable moment. He also added a blue and beige baseball cap to his look. Tallulah wore a black sweatshirt with yellow stripes down the sleeves and maroon pants while Demi rocked a black sweater and jeans.

“Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday ♥️,” Demi captioned the photo, tagging Tallulah’s Instagram name. A second photo showed the doting mom happily posing with Tallulah as well as her and Bruce’s other daughter Scout Willis and Tallulah’s boyfriend, Justin Acee. They all flashed smiles as they cuddled up for the together.

Tallulah’s 30th birthday comes around four years after Bruce’s family announced he was suffering from aphasia brought on by frontotemporal dementia. Demi recently spoke out about how she and her family are dealing with the heartbreaking diagnosis and what advice she’d give to other family members going through the same thing with a loved one.

“I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they’re at,” she told Andy Cohen on the SiriusXM show Radio Andy in January. “When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they’re not.”

In addition to Tallulah and Scout, 32, Bruce and Demi, who were married from 1987 until 2000, share daughter Rumer Willis, 35. Bruce is also the father of daughters Mabel Ray Willis, 11, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 9, who he shares with his current wife, Emma Hemming Willis.