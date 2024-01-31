Demi Moore Gives an Update About Ex Bruce Willis Amid His Dementia Diagnosis

Demi Moore is maintaining a positive outlook when it comes to her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis. The 61-year-old actress was asked how the Unbreakable actor, 68, is holding up during her Wednesday, January 30, appearance on Good Morning America.

“I think, given the circumstances, he’s doing very well,” Demi said. “What I’ll share is what I say to my children, which it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold onto what isn’t, but what is.”

Demi and Bruce were married from 1987 to 2000, but they’ve remained friends since their split. The duo share children Tallulah, Rumer and Scout Willis together. Bruce married his current wife, Emma Heming, in 2009, and the spouses share daughters Mabel and Evelyn together.

The Die Hard action star’s family is a dedicated support system. Tallulah, 29, opened up about her dad’s health journey during her November 2023 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“A really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archaeologist to my dad’s stuff, his world, his little trinkets and doodads,” Tallulah said before explaining how she and her relatives chose to raise awareness about Bruce’s condition. “On one hand, it’s who we are as a family. But also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD [frontotemporal dementia] because there’s not enough information out there.”

Tallulah also penned an essay for Vogue, in which she educated readers on what the Assassin actor is living with.

“It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss: ‘Speak up! Die Hard messed with Dad’s ears,’” Bruce’s daughter previously wrote. “Later, that unresponsiveness broadened, and I sometimes took it personally. He had had two babies with my stepmother, Emma Heming Willis, and I thought he lost interest in me.”

After learning that her father is living with the rare form of dementia, Tallulah noted that while this is the “beginning of grief” for her and her family, she is choosing to “savor” this time with Bruce.

In March 2022, Bruce’s family members publicly revealed that he was diagnosed with aphasia, which impacts a person’s ability to speak. Nearly a year later, they released another statement to reveal that he was also diagnosed with FTD.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” Bruce’s family’s 2023 statement read. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis. Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”