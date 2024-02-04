 Blue Ivy Carter at Grammys 2024: Photos of Her With Jay-Z and More – Hollywood Life

Blue Ivy Stuns in White Dress as She Joins Dad Jay-Z On Stage For Grammys Speech

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy made a special appearance at the 2024 Grammys to celebrate the one and only Jay-Z.

February 4, 2024 10:29PM EST
Blue Ivy Carter
Image Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, and Jay-Z put the “fashion” in fashionably late at the 2024 Grammys. Beyoncé, 42, and Jay-Z, 54, were announced as surprise guests at the start of the show. Their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, joined them at the ceremony.

Jay-Z received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys. As he got up from his seat and headed to the stage, Blue Ivy followed him. Jay-Z sweetly acknowledged Blue Ivy’s own Grammys win in the past.

Blue Ivy
Blue Ivy Carter with dad Jay-Z at the Grammys. (JC Olivera/WireImage)

During his acceptance speech, Jay-Z referred to his gold trophy as a “sippy cup” for his daughter. “Blue’s grown now, she doesn’t take sippy cups—and she has her own Grammys,” he said. She notably won her first Grammy at just 9 years old for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” She received a writing credit on the track.

The 12-year-old looked beautiful in a white gown that she paired with white boots. Toward the end of his speech, the rapper sweetly held his daughter’s hand on stage. A truly memorable moment for the Carter family!

Bey stayed in her seat during the speech and cheered on her husband. She stunned in a beaded checkered jacket and matching shorts. She also wore a white cowboy hat and looked so proud when the camera panned to her.

Blue Ivy Carter
Blue Ivy Carter looks adorable in a white dress at the Grammys. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Although Beyoncé wasn’t nominated for any 2024 Grammys, she has won a total of 32 Grammys over the years, including Best Music Video, Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Song of the Year. Last year, she walked away with 4 Grammys after a total of 9 nominations.

Last year was definitely Beyoncé’s year. She wrapped up her incredible Renaissance Tour in October after spending 5 months on the road. The tour was an international sensation and celebration of her iconic music throughout her decades in the industry. Blue Ivy joined her mom on tour as a dancer, and she showed the world that she is going to be one of the next generation’s greatest performers!

