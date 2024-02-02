Paulina Porizkova Shows Off Her Scars From Hip Replacement Surgery in Bathroom Selfie: ‘Reminder of Old Pain’

Paulina Porizkova gave fans a glimpse at the surgery scars after getting her hip replaced in an Instagram post on Thursday, February 1. As she snapped a mirror selfie in her bathroom, the model sported a bikini bottom, as she wore an open bathrobe to show off the scars. As she marked one-week post-op, Paulina, 58, spoke about how she had been concerned about the marks that would be left behind ahead of the surgery and spoke about her thoughts on the new scars. “The ones I have, I embrace,” she wrote. “But I have no desire to make new ones.”

Ahead of the surgery, Paulina had taken a tropical vacation to say “goodbye” to her old hips, and she admitted that the scars she’d get were on her mind as she prepared for the procedure. “On our vacation, I kept saying goodbye to the smooth skin across my hip bones, even as I felt guilty for being vain,” she wrote. She also explained that she did factor in how doctors performed incisions when deciding who would do the surgery. She mentioned that the specialist also referred her to a plastic surgeon friend to close the scars after surgery.

Paulina revealed that her doctor had warned her that looking at the scars three days after the incision would look “gnarly,” but she admitted that she felt like they were “interesting” when she finally saw them. “I studied the placement of the incisions, the way the stitches were made and admired the handiwork of two skilled doctors. It’s like they belonged to someone else,” she wrote. “I know the incisions will soon become a part of me.”

The model continued and wrote that while she has “no intention of courting new” scars, the marks will serve as “a reminder of old pain and new victories.” She spoke about how she will certainly embrace those too. “They will join all of the other inscriptions on my body and mind – both visible and invisible – all of which, ultimately, will be the glue that holds me together, a netting of past fractures which have healed stronger,” she wrote. “They will become a part of what constitutes the map of me. And like all other scars on my outside and inside, I will accept them. I will be proud of them.”

Paulina revealed that she was undergoing the “long overdue” hip replacement due to congenital hip dysplasia on January 25. She also shared a photo from a vacation taken before going into surgery in her post. “Had one last vacation with old hips- and now it’s time for some new ones,” she wrote.