The Palace Denies ‘Nonsense’ Rumor Kate Middleton Was in a Coma After Abdominal Surgery

View gallery Image Credit: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Despite a recent report claiming that Princess Kate was placed “in an induced coma” during her abdominal surgery, a palace source has reportedly shut down the rumor. After news broke of the 42-year-old’s hospitalization, a journalist falsely claimed the Princess of Wales had “complications” during the operation and reported this on Fiesta, a well-known Spanish program.

“The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose,” the journalist said, according to The Times. “The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well.”

The journalist additionally alleged that Kate’s life was in “great danger” after the surgery and that “practically an entire hospital” was made for her to recover at home. However, the British publication is reporting that a palace source denied the rumor.

“It’s total nonsense,” the insider told the outlet. “No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case.”

Kate’s hospitalization shocked the world even though Kensington Palace assured the public that her surgery was “planned” in its January 17 announcement. Moreover, the palace confirmed that the procedure was “successful.”

“Her Royal Highness was admitted to hospital for planned abdominal surgery,” the statement read. “The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The statement continued that Kate was aware of the questions she would receive regarding her health but wishes to maintain her privacy.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the palace added. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Kate shares her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with her husband, Prince William. The heir to the throne, 41, reportedly cleared his schedule to stay by Kate’s side as she recovers from the scheduled surgery. Earlier this week, Kate was confirmed to have left the hospital.