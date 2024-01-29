Kate Middleton Leaves the Hospital After 14 Days & Is ‘Making Good Progress’ After Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton, 42, is out of the London hospital where she underwent abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement on Monday, January 29. “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery,” the palace said in a message shared on Instagram. “She is making good progress.”

“The prince and princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the statement continued. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Kate spent nearly two weeks in the hospital after getting the “planned” procedure on January 16. The mother-of-three is not expected to resume her public duties until after Easter on March 31.

Kensington Palace released the first official statement about the Princess of Wales‘ surgery on January 17. “The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement read. The palace also emphasized Kate’s wish for privacy from the public eye during this time.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

The wife of Prince William chose to keep her surgery private at first in comparison to her father-in-law, King Charles III, 75, whose enlarged prostate surgery was announced publicly on January 17. An insider told PEOPLE that the royals thought it “was sensible to be more open” about Charles’ health since “people might have thought the worst.” On January 26, Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, revealed that he “is fine” as she left the hospital where the monarch underwent the “corrective procedure.”