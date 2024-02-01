Sherri Shepherd Rocks Red Mini Dress & Dances With Damar Hamlin at AHA Red Dress Event

View gallery Image Credit: Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert

Sherri Shepherd looked incredible while dancing onstage with NFL star Damar Hamlin on Wednesday night! In photos you can see below, the former host from The View, 56, donned a sweet red strapless mini dress with gold floral details as she danced with Damar at the American Heart Association’s star-studded Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Wednesday in New York.

She accessorized with a long pair of scarlet red gloves, embellished gold stilettos heels, and her own fabulous smile as she took the stage with the Buffalo Bills safety. The radiant ‘SHERRI’ show host styled her hair in long curls and added a pair of shiny gold hoops for the performance.

Damar, 25, rocked a brick red suit in support of the event as he twirled Sherri around and held her hand during the performance. He finished the stylish look with a white button-down shirt and white sneakers, and looked thrilled to be Sherri’s dance partner for the evening.

In a clip of the concert shared to Sherri’s Instagram account, she could be seen strutting to the edge of the stage, where she held out her hand to invite Damar up with her. He gladly accepted the impromptu invitation to dance for the audience.

Damar, already an accomplished pro football player, shot to international fame when he collapsed on the field during a game in January of 2023. It was later determined that he suffered a cardiac arrest, so his presence at the American Heart Association event was even more meaningful.

In a 2019 interview at that year’s Red Dress event, Sherri explained why she supports the cause. “Because I am a type two diabetic, and diabetes runs in my family,” she explained during a red-carpet interview. “And in the African American community, if you’re diabetic you’ve got a one in four chance of having a heart attack or a stroke. So if I can use my platform to encourage Black women to say, ‘I gotta stop and take a look at my heart health,’ I want to do that.”