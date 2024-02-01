Patrick Mahomes Reacts to His ‘Dad Bod’ After Shirtless Moment Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes has seen that viral picture of himself with what he described as a “dad bod” moment. A still image of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, has spread around social media from The CW’s Inside the NFL. In one scene, Patrick was captured shirtless, giving his teammates a pep talk in the locker room through an undesirable camera angle.

“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?” Patrick jokingly tweeted on Wednesday, January 31, before adding in a separate tweet, “Like I got kids!!!!” He then tagged his football team and added the hashtag #DadBodSZN.

It’s been a successful season for Patrick. His team won their spot in the upcoming Super Bowl, which takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, and the QB discussed the Chiefs’ victory in a press conference earlier this week.

Patrick Mahomes is peak dad bod!!! I’ve entered the Chat as well 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/72vIiKRW2p — Clint Hurtt (@realprinceblue3) February 1, 2024

“You don’t take it for granted,” Patrick said, referring to the past several Super Bowls he has won. “You never know how many you’re going to get to, or if you’re going to get to any. It truly is special just to do it with these guys after what we’ve been through all season long, guys coming together, it really is special. But I told them the job’s not done. Our job now is to prepare ourselves to play a good football team in the Super Bowl and try to get that ring.”

Since they won the AFC Championship last weekend, the athlete joked that he wished they could have played at their home stadium, Arrowhead in Kansas City.

“If I had my choice, I’d rather do it at Arrowhead,” Patrick said. “So, after we go to the Super Bowl and hopefully win it, we’ll try to get it back at Arrowhead next year.”

Patrick’s teammate and friend Travis Kelce is also pumped for the year’s biggest game. The football tight end won last year’s game against his brother, Jason Kelce, and his team, the Philadelphia Eagles. This year, though, is a “bit sweeter,” Travis, 34, said during a recent episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast.

“This road to where we are now has been more of a challenge, which means you have to overcome more, which means it kinda means a little bit more,” Travis explained. “We got a special group, man, and that’s why this one feels that much better. Let’s go and get it, baby!”