Bryan Cranston Reveals Secret ‘Breaking Bad’ Tattoo He Got With Aaron Paul

Bryan Cranston found a small way to celebrate his accomplishments in the hit series Breaking Bad forever. The actor, 67, revealed that he got a small tattoo to honor the show during an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night on Wednesday, January 31. He revealed that he got it the same day as his co-star Aaron Paul who did the same thing.

Seth brought it up to Bryan when talking about his Argylle co-star Dua Lipa, and the comedian joked that the singer had “bullied” him into getting his first tattoo by being “Dua Lipa and she asked.” Bryan then revealed his Breaking Bad tattoo. It’s the show’s logo on the inside of one of his fingers. “They’re not matching tattoos. The last day of production 11 years ago, I got a tattoo on my hand, but you can’t see it, because [as] an actor, I don’t want to have it showing,” he said. “I did get it right there. It’s the symbol for Breaking Bad.”

The Emmy-winner continued and said that he prefers to keep it personal, rather than flaunt the ink. “Someone said, ‘Why put it there? No one else can see it.’ I said, ‘It’s not really for someone else.’ It’s for me, and when I catch it, I remember the times that we had on this wonderful show,” he said. Seth then proceeded to show Bryan a few Heisenberg tattoos that fans had gotten over the years.

Aaron’s tattoo is different, but also a reference to the show. He has the phrase “no half measures” written across his bicep, which is a reference to one of the series episodes. Like Bryan, he also got it on their last day of filming.

While it’s been 11 years since the show ended, Bryan and Aaron have remained incredibly close, and they’ve teamed up for a few projects and reunions since then. The two of them posed in bed together for an Esquire photoshoot in 2022. They also co-starred in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial, and they had at a 2023 Houston Rockets game.