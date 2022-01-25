‘Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston Jump Into Bed Together For Wild ‘Esquire’ Photoshoot

‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have reunited for a zany photoshoot with Esquire and opened up about their mezcal company.

Breaking Bad stars Byran Cranston, 65, and Aaron Paul, 42, always had a tight-knit relationship but they’ve officially taken it to the next level by crawling into bed together for a quirky photoshoot with Esquire. The two donned matching blue-and-white striped pajamas as they enjoyed a liquid breakfast in bed consisting of their mezcal Dos Hombres. Aaron hilariously tried to block the camera from capturing the intimate moment between him and his co-star while Bryan peered up from his newspaper as he held a tiny teacup.

They also simulated a hilarious getaway scene for their Esquire shoot. The two held a copious amount of bottles of their mezcal as they made a run for the emergency exit along with an adorable pup. While Aaron pushed at the door to make their escape, Bryan looked cluelessly in the opposite direction.

The dynamic duo spoke to the outlet about the bond they formed while filming Breaking Bad and how it has evolved. “He became one of my closest friends—my mentor—very early on. Someone I can confide in. And when [Breaking Bad] was done, it was a very hard goodbye,” the Westworld actor explained. He likened the experience of filming a show with his peers to summer camp, adding, “You’ve become best friends with these people and you think, oh, we’re going to be ride-or-dies until the end and then you go your separate ways.”

“​​I will say, when I met [Aaron] he was in his twenties. And now he’s in his forties and it’s changed. He’s a husband and a father now. In our show we have a mentor-mentee relationship,” the Your Honor actor chimed in. Fortunately, the two have stayed in touch since filming wrapped and even launched their own mezcal brand titled Dos Hombres. This shifted their dynamic as Aaron took charge of the initiative.

“Aaron’s the guy who’s really the brains of the [Dos Hombres] output. He started it all. It was his idea,” Bryan added. He also gave his former co-star props as he added that Aaron has much more knowledge in running a business and joked that he accepts his role as the pretty face of the company.