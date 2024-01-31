Joan Collins, 90, Looks Fabulous in Gorgeous Floral Dress With Pierce Brosnan at Prince’s Trust Lunch

Dame Joan Collins looked gorgeous as she attended the Prince’s Trust luncheon in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 30. The Empire of the Ants star, 90, rocked a floral dress as she posed for photos with other celebrities, including Pierce Brosnan, 70, for the event. She looked in good spirits as she smiled on the red carpet for the luncheon.

Joan’s dress was a black, long-sleeve flowing dress with a pink floral design covering the dress. She completed the look with a pair of beige shoes. She also accessorized with a long silver necklace and other sparkling rings and a watch. Meanwhile, Pierce went for a classic blue suit, as he stood much taller than Joan. The Mamma Mia! actor completed his look with a pair of black shoes.

Joan posed with a few other stars at the event, including author Margot McKinney, actress Evie Bricusse and her husband Leslie. She also cozied up to her husband of 22 years Peter Gibson for a sweet photo together. The producer sported a beige suit as he smiled alongside his wife.

At 90, Joan hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. Earlier in January, she attended the Primetime Emmy Awards as she presented the award for Outstanding Limited Series. She looked beautiful in a sparkling blue dress as she took the stage at the award show.

Back in September, Joan opened up about how she’s maintained her youthful looks in an interview with The Guardian, where she admitted that she was “needle-phobic” and hadn’t had work done on her face. She admitted that she learned good skincare habits from her mom. “It was my mother who told me to moisturize and use night cream,” she told the outlet. “I told my two girls and both of them have fabulous skin. And stay out of the sun.”