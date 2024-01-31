 Emma Stone Opens Up About Working With Intimacy Coordinator – Hollywood Life

Emma Stone Opens Up About Working With an Intimacy Coordinator for ‘Poor Things:’ She Was a ‘Safety Net’

The actress recently stepped out to promote the film and attend a special screening in London, England.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 31, 2024 9:57PM EST
Emma Stone
View gallery
Emma Stone Second Annual Academy Museum Gala, Arrivals, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angles, California, USA - 15 Oct 2022 Wearing Louis Vuitton
Actress Emma Stone and pose for photographers before the premiere of the film 'Bleat' at the Greek National Opera in Athens Greece on May 7, 2022 Emma Stone In Athens For The Premiere Of 'Bleat', Greece - 06 May 2022 Wearing Louis Vuitton Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *12837320as
Emma Stone pose for the media during a press conference on the screening of the new short film titled 'Bleat' at the Greek National Opera in Athens, Greece, 05 May 2022. press conference for short film in Athens, Greece - 05 May 2022 Wearing Louis Vuitton Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *12837320aa
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Emma Stone, 35, revealed why it was important to work with intimacy coordinator Elle McAlpine while making her film Poor Things, in a new interview. The actress, who recently attended a screening of the movie in London, England with director Yorgos Lanthimos, opened up about the safety she felt when having to act through the most intimate scenes.

“I don’t think having an intimacy coordinator is even a choice anymore. I think in the past five years, the industry has changed a lot for the better,” Emma told NPR. “Having her there felt like having both a safety net and a choreographer and a handhold.”

Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo
Emma in ‘Poor Things.’ (Shutterstock)

“She and I would text after a day of doing some of these scenes and just sort of say how we were feeling and what was going on,” she continued. “And it was just this really beautiful relationship that I found extremely, extremely meaningful.”

Emma also mentioned the toll sex scenes and dramatic scenes can take on an actor’s mind.

“I remember reading something once, that an actor on stage doing a very dramatic scene, and having meltdowns and doing monologues for 90 minutes a night just in theater, your body feels like it’s the equivalent of going through something like a car crash,” she explained. “Because your heart is racing, you’re having these big physical reactions to these emotions that you’re kind of asking yourself to go through.”

emma stone
Emma Stone at an event last year. (Marco/ABACA/REX/Shutterstock)

“And I think even when you know you’re acting, when you know none of this is real, there’s no real sex happening, this is all choreographed,” she added. “You sometimes underestimate what your body is going through separately.”

Poor Things, which was released in the U.S. on December 8, 2023, is based on Alasdair Gray‘s 1992 novel of the same name. Emma plays the role of Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life and has to relearn how to operate in the world. The film also stars Mark RuffaloWillem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef.

Emma recently also spoke out about what intimidated her about taking on the role. “I definitely didn’t have reservations,” she told ET. “If anything, I just had fear of not living up to how great this character is. She doesn’t follow. She’s never been taught by society what to be — what she’s supposed to be as a woman.”

ad