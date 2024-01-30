 Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Fox News for ‘Freaking Out’ on Taylor Swift – Hollywood Life

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Fox News for ‘Freaking Out’ Over Taylor Swift: ‘Y’all Are Making So Much Stink’

The comedian called out the conservative news network for zeroing in on the "All Too Well" popstar ahead of the 2024 election.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 30, 2024 12:49PM EST
taylor swift, whoopi goldberg
Taylor Swift American Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour' concert, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, USA - 17 Mar 2023
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour' concert, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, USA - 17 Mar 2023
Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Whoopi Goldberg slammed Fox News commentators for their negative coverage of Taylor Swift during a “Hot Topics” discussion on The View on Tuesday, January 30. The moderator, 68, pointed out how ridiculous it is that the conservative media network’s anchors took time to bash Taylor, 34, out of a sense of fear that she can help sway an election by sharing her views with fans. Whoopi listed off a range of issues that voters are concerned about including “reproductive rights, immigration reform, voting rights, and healthcare,” before mocking Fox and showing a montage. “Conservative media is warning—they are warning how they’re taking action against a force they see as a major factor in the election 2024,” she said with a sarcastic tone.

The montage showed Fox personalities such as Laura Ingraham, 60, and Sean Hannity, 62, sharing their thoughts on Taylor and complaining about her Democratic political views. “Why is she triggering everybody? I mean, they are freaking out!” Whoopi said.

The View’s conservative host Alyssa Farah Griffinwho is a self-proclaimed Swiftie, explained why focusing in on the popstar was silly, with a reference to the Lover era. “They need to calm down is what they need to do,” she said. “I could not think of a dumber political fight to pick than one with the Swifties. We are a force of nature. We create earthquakes when we go to her shows.”

As Alyssa, 34, continued, she explained that since coming forward with her political beliefs in 2018, she hasn’t been shy about showing who she supports. “Taylor Swift has long championed democratic causes, and it’s never personally offended me in any way. She came out in 2020 and said, ‘We need to beat Trump.’ She came out after the Dobbs decision. She hasn’t been quiet about her politics,” she said.

SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The former White House Director of Strategic Communications proceeded to call out Fox for amplifying “straight-up conspiracy theories,” and she accused them of “creating conspiracy theories about a popstar, because you can’t win an election.”

Whoopi, who has long been a supporter of Taylor, also agreed and asked a more serious political quesion. “They have no platform,” the EGOT winner said. “What are you doing? I’m going to ask that side. What are you doing for younger voters? We know why young people are upset, but what are you going to do? Y’all are making so much stink about Taylor Swift, because you don’t know what to do.”

