Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Fox News for ‘Freaking Out’ Over Taylor Swift: ‘Y’all Are Making So Much Stink’

Whoopi Goldberg slammed Fox News commentators for their negative coverage of Taylor Swift during a “Hot Topics” discussion on The View on Tuesday, January 30. The moderator, 68, pointed out how ridiculous it is that the conservative media network’s anchors took time to bash Taylor, 34, out of a sense of fear that she can help sway an election by sharing her views with fans. Whoopi listed off a range of issues that voters are concerned about including “reproductive rights, immigration reform, voting rights, and healthcare,” before mocking Fox and showing a montage. “Conservative media is warning—they are warning how they’re taking action against a force they see as a major factor in the election 2024,” she said with a sarcastic tone.

The montage showed Fox personalities such as Laura Ingraham, 60, and Sean Hannity, 62, sharing their thoughts on Taylor and complaining about her Democratic political views. “Why is she triggering everybody? I mean, they are freaking out!” Whoopi said.

RIGHT-WING MEDIA FLOATS TAYLOR SWIFT CONSPIRACY THEORIES: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on conservative media's warning of how the pop superstar is a major factor in the 2024 election. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ZE72JHwPpF — The View (@TheView) January 30, 2024

The View’s conservative host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is a self-proclaimed Swiftie, explained why focusing in on the popstar was silly, with a reference to the Lover era. “They need to calm down is what they need to do,” she said. “I could not think of a dumber political fight to pick than one with the Swifties. We are a force of nature. We create earthquakes when we go to her shows.”

As Alyssa, 34, continued, she explained that since coming forward with her political beliefs in 2018, she hasn’t been shy about showing who she supports. “Taylor Swift has long championed democratic causes, and it’s never personally offended me in any way. She came out in 2020 and said, ‘We need to beat Trump.’ She came out after the Dobbs decision. She hasn’t been quiet about her politics,” she said.

The former White House Director of Strategic Communications proceeded to call out Fox for amplifying “straight-up conspiracy theories,” and she accused them of “creating conspiracy theories about a popstar, because you can’t win an election.”

Whoopi, who has long been a supporter of Taylor, also agreed and asked a more serious political quesion. “They have no platform,” the EGOT winner said. “What are you doing? I’m going to ask that side. What are you doing for younger voters? We know why young people are upset, but what are you going to do? Y’all are making so much stink about Taylor Swift, because you don’t know what to do.”