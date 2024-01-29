Vanessa Hudgens Stuns in String Bikini While Soaking Up a ‘Lil Sunshine’

No matter the season we’re in, Vanessa Hudgens can always find time to spend under the sun. The Tick, Tick … Boom actress, 35, shared a new photo of herself rocking a multi-print string bikini, and she included the picture-perfect backdrop for the image: blue skies and the mountains!

“A lil sunshine is always good for the soul,” she captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, January 28. Vanessa’s green two-piece swimsuit featured white straps and a dotted pattern, and she paired the full look with sunglasses. To add more flair to her post, she styled her hair back away from her face while holding it to the side, as she snapped the reflective selfie with her other hand.

Vanessa just began married life with her husband, Cole Tucker. The pair — who started dating in late 2020 — tied the knot in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. As the beach queen that she is, Vanessa chose a seaside location for their wedding.

“I told Cole, ‘Maybe we could go here on our honeymoon . . . we would get such great pictures. Wait — maybe we could get married here?!” the former Disney Channel star told Vogue in an interview that was published after she and Cole exchanged vows. “I knew that it was our place. I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”

Vanessa and Cole’s wedding was like no other. Instead of going super fancy with the menu and reception, she told the publication that they “danced for a while, then we had late-night snacks, like grilled cheese and pizza. And then we had it all wrapped up by 11 p.m.” In fact, their DJ played “all of the bangers and classics from Nelly to Eminem,” she added.

What made the event even more personal for Vanessa was writing her own vows, she pointed out during her interview.

[Writing the vows] was important to me,” the High School Musical star said. “I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them. It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it.”

As for her ethereal wedding dress, Vanessa had her Vera Wang-designed ivory gown designed to have the words, “Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023,” on the veil.

“I put [the dress] on, and I was like ‘It’s perfect. It’s easy, it’s simple, and it’s chic,” the Gimme Shelter star explained. “It was exactly what I wanted, but we obviously had to spruce it up a little and add some extra love to it so that it was special, just for me. I wanted it to look like I was floating and loved the cape and veil combo.”