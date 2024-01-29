Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Her Milestone 70th Birthday With a Jog on the Beach: Watch

Oprah Winfrey is officially 70! In honor of her birthday on January 29, the talk show host celebrated by hitting the beach for a morning jog. Oprah shared a video of the celebratory moment via Instagram and expressed her gratitude for her health on her special day. “Celebrating 70 with a run on the beach. #healthisthebestgift. Thank you for all the birthday love,” she penned in the caption of the video.

For the seaside fitness session, the What I Know For Sure author rocked what appeared to be a head-to-toe purple ensemble. Oprah kept warm with long-sleeved top and matching sweatpants. She also protected her eyes from the bright sun with oversized sunglasses, and opted for comfy sneakers. The brunette beauty was accompanied by a pal on the run and an adorable pup. “This is 70!” she added in bold white letters over the video.

That same day, Oprah penned an essay for Oprah Daily and revealed how she chose to spend her milestone birthday. Rather than host a lavish party, the media powerhouse spent some time at home and reminisced on her 70 years of life. She noted that she felt “such pressure from all my friends to do something big, something special; to have a dinner, a party or luncheon — or to go somewhere like a spa, a hike, a resort or to meditate in Nepal.” Ultimately, Oprah relaxed.

“I thought about it all, took in all their suggestions, and finally did what one friend, Wintley, recommended. He said, ‘You’re too blessed to stress. Savor the fragrances of your extraordinary life,'” she penned, per PEOPLE. “It reminded me of the last line of ‘Love After Love,’ one of my favorite poems by Derek Walcott: ‘Sit. Feast on your life.'” Oprah then revealed that she spent time “going through old journals, photos, memory boxes, feasting, savoring and marveling at the discovery, pain, joy and wonder of 70 years of growing into the woman I am.”

Oprah revealed that now, more than ever, she is aware of how quickly time is “passing” her by. “At my age, you recognize the poignancy of time passing. Seventy resonates, letting you know for sure that there are not as many years remaining as you’ve already consumed,” she penned. “I take great satisfaction in accepting that regardless of how many more suns are left — the rising each time has been worth it.”