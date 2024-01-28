Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix’s 1st Birthday With ‘Sliving Under the Sea’ Theme Party: Watch

Paris Hilton, 42, recently held a “Sliving Under the Sea” first birthday party for her son Phoenix. The loving mother put together the bash at her home and took to Instagram to share videos and photos from the memorable day. One clip showed her holding the birthday boy as he wore an adorable outfit that included a white Fendi top with a tan collar, tan pants, a tan newsboy style cap, white sneakers, and white-framed round sunglasses.

Paris also looked amazing in a light blue dress with puffy short sleeves. She had her long blonde hair down and accessorized with a star crown and a star necklace. She also matched her first born in her own white-framed sunglasses.

#ParisHilton celebrated her son Phoenix’s 1st birthday with a “sliving under the sea theme” 🥳🐠 The reality TV star is known for coining the iconic term 😅 pic.twitter.com/Au4aVcp0nK — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) January 28, 2024

“It’s Phoenix’s first birthday and we have a sliving under the sea theme. So excited,” Paris said in the video while holding Phoenix. “I’ve thrown amazing birthday parties my whole life, so now to be able to do this for my little boy is just a special memory.”

Paris went on to ask the cutie if he was “ready” for his birthday as she walked outside into the main party area. “Look, this is all for you!” she exclaimed as the camera showed a large display of various balloons in light sea-themed colors. There were many people mingling as she smiled and looked at Phoenix’s expressions.

Some of the guests that showed up to the party included Kelly Osbourne and her one-year-old son Sidney, Rumer Willis and her nine-month-old daughter Louetta Isley, Lance Bass and his two-year-old twins Alexander and Violet, and more. In addition to epic decorations, the party had sheep, bunnies, baby goats, chickens, and even a unicorn, in a petting zoo that was set up.

In addition to Phoenix, Paris shares two-month-old daughter London Marilyn, with her husband Carter Reum. Both of their children were welcomed via surrogate and they’ve been proud to publicly share sweet moments with them ever since. “I’m just over the moon that our little princess is here!” Paris told PEOPLE after announcing the birth of London on November 27. “My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl.”