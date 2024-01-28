Dakota Johnson Declares Taylor Swift Is ‘Most Powerful Person in America’ in Funny ‘SNL’ Monologue

Dakota Johnson, 34, hosted Saturday Night Live on January 27 and left a lasting impression. The actress‘ monologue at the beginning of the show was a standout moment and even included a shoutout to Taylor Swift while also seemingly making a dig at Donald Trump. She called the singer the most “powerful person in America” after mentioning the first time she hosted the comedy sketch series.

“The last time I hosted was right after the ‘SNL’ 40th [anniversary]. I was actually in the audience for that special,” she explained on stage as a photo from the 2015 special came up on screen.

“Look at this collection of people: Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg,” she continued. “And look who’s sitting right behind me,” she added, as the camera zoomed in on Trump.

“Crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America,” Dakota then said as the camera shifted to Taylor, who was also in the audience in the photo. The crowd then cheered, showing their support for the “Shake it Off” crooner.

In addition to her Taylor mention, Dakota, who wore a black sleeveless dress with a cutout middle section, made headlines for reuniting with Justin Timberlake, her costar in the 2010 film The Social Network. The NSYNC member was the musical guest for last night’s SNL episode and performed his two new songs “Selfish” and “Sanctified.”

“What are you doing up here, are you lost?” Dakota asked Justin as he joined her on stage after hearing his name mentioned during the monologue. He wore a black cardigan and a silver chain necklace as he made his way next to the “How to Be Single” star through cheers from the live audience. He went on to jokingly say he thought it was his moment to go on stage and teased that he could appear in sketches since he hosted the show five times. Dakota joked that it was “10 years ago” and teased she was happy he was having a “comeback.’