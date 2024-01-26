‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Gwendoline Christie Looks Unrecognizable on the Runway at Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Gwendoline Christie isn’t a stranger to cool costumes, and she took the runway by storm at Paris Fashion Week 2024. While strutting down the catwalk at the Maison Martin Margiela Summer Haute Couture show on Thursday, January 25, the Game of Thrones alum, 45, showed off an outfit that appeared to have been taken straight from the French Revolution era.

The full ensemble featured a rubber dress draped over a blue and white-striped corset. She paired the look with matching white gloves, stockings and heels, all the while wearing layers of makeup that made her look like a porcelain doll. Gwendoline confidently walked down the runway wearing a blonde, curly wig with glass-like foundation, heavy blue eyeshadow and orange blush for her cheeks. As for accessories, Gwendoline carried a small white purse across the wooden runway.

Gwendoline didn’t hesitate to put on a show for the audience of fashion lovers, which included Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner. The Wednesday star balanced herself by walking with her arms extended delicately.

Makeup artist Pat McGrath shared an inside-look into what went into Gwendoline’s makeover. According to Pat’s Instagram video, Gwendoline could be seen getting all of her natural hair clipped up for the wig, while artists brushed her face with glass-like foundation and thinned out her eyebrows.

“SURREAL SKIN MEETS MOONLIGHT MUSES,” the post’s caption read.

While speaking with System at the fashion show, Gwendoline revealed that she had always had an interest in the fashion world and dreamed of participating in this kind of event.

“I can’t tell you how meaningful this is for me, because I’ve loved fashion for such a long time, and for over 30 years, I’ve wanted to be in a show like this,” the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress said.

Previously, Gwendoline discussed her concerns over her body shape and size during a 2023 interview with Vogue for the publication’s “Life in Looks” series.

“I was very concerned at that point about being cast-able,” the actress, who plays Larissa Weems in Wednesday, admitted. “I was concerned that maybe I wasn’t being considered for roles.”

While initially trying to morph herself into the common societal beauty standards, Gwendoline eventually realized, “No, I’m not going to make any effort to fit in.”