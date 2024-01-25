Ariana Grande Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo From ‘Wicked’: ‘Handprint on My Heart’

Ariana Grande has officially moved on from her Wicked character, Glinda. The 30-year-old took to Instagram on January 25 to seemingly confirm that she has wrapped filming for the upcoming movies. Ariana shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in costume, however, she was hidden behind a white curtain. “like a handprint on my heart,” she captioned the snapshot of her silhouette.

Soon after she shared the photo of herself as Glinda, many of Ariana’s 380 million followers took to the comments to react. “Love this so much!” one admirer penned, while another added, “Not prepared for the year we are about to have.” The first installment of the movie series is due out on November 27 and will also feature Ariana’s boyfriend, Ethan Slater, 31.

Although at first, it wasn’t clear if Ariana had wrapped filming, the director Jon M. Chu took to his Instagram Story to pen a farewell letter to Ari’s character. “Will never forget my year with our Galinda. Can’t wait for you to meet her,” he penned in the re-shared post of Ari’s photo. “Thank you @arianagrande for pouring your heart into Oz.” The “7 Rings” hitmaker then re-shared the post and expressed more gratitude for her time on the set of Wicked.

In the re-post, Ariana even made sure to shout out her co-star, Cynthia Erivo. “i will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either,” she penned in the post. “Or you. or my Cyn. permanently and preferably intertwined.” The r.e.m. beauty founder then gushed over her time with Jon. “I am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection,” Ariana added. “there aren’t words quite yet. but. thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance and kindness. i have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do. i love you so much.”

The Grammy winner’s recent post about Wicked comes on the heels of her latest song release. Ariana dropped her new track “Yes, And?” on January 12 and took to Instagram to gush over the song’s success on January 22. “Yes, And? has debuted at number one @billboard !!!!!!!!! i am so so so……. so emotional. thank you from the bottom of my heart to my fans, the most incredible angels in the world, for the love you have shown this song and me,” Ari captioned the post at the time. She also confirmed that her album, eternal sunshine, is due out on March 8.