 Simone Biles Supports Husband Jonathan Owens After NFL Playoffs Loss

Simone Biles Gushes Over Husband Jonathan Owens After His NFL Playoffs Loss: ‘My Heart’

Simone Biles showed support for her man after the Green Bay Packers were knocked out of the NFL playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers.

January 24, 2024 3:12PM EST
Simone Biles dismounts from the beam during the US Gymnastics Championships Women's Day 2 at SAP Center in San Jose, California, USA, 27 August 2023.
Simone Biles (C) wins first place, Shilese Jones (L) wins second place, and Leanne Wong (R) wins third place overall in the US Gymnastics Championships Women's Day 2 at SAP Center in San Jose, California, USA, 27 August 2023.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas.
Image Credit: Darren Lee/CSM/Shutterstock

Simone Biles supported husband Jonathan Owens after his NFL season sadly came to an end. The famous gymnast, 26, took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of Jonathan, 28, seeming to be in good spirits following the Green Bay Packers‘ loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs on January 20. In the clip, the football strong safety put up two peace signs while dressed in a blue and white hoodie and matching sweatpants.

“Look whose home,” Simone wrote alongside the clip, with a heart-eyes emoji, a crying face emoji, a white heart emoji, and a crossed finger emoji. “My heart,” Simone added.

The Olympic gold medalist also shared several professional photos on her IG Stories of the couple on the football field during Jonathan’s final game of the 2023-2024 season. In one picture, Simone opened her arms as she prepared to give her NFL beau a sweet hug. “My love,” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

Jonathan Owens
Jonathan Owens (Photo: Instagram/Simonebiles)

Simone’s public support for her man comes after Jonathan faced backlash for comments about being a “catch” in an interview alongside his wife on The Pivot podcast. “I always say that the men are the catch,” he said in part, before admitting that he wasn’t sure he’d be able to “commit” early in their relationship.

At another point in the interview, he said that he didn’t know who Simone was when they met. “I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity,” he said. “When she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August. So, I’m not paying attention. I never would’ve had a moment where I would’ve watched [her compete.]

Despite some backlash, Simone and Jonathan have not let the drama really bother them or affect their relationship. Jonathan even doubled down that he didn’t know who his future wife was when they first met in her Vanity Fair cover story in January. “A lot of people don’t believe me when I say I had no clue,” he told the outlet. “I never once was like, ‘Oh, let me check gymnastics out.’ I was like, ‘Man, she got a lot of followers, she must be pretty good.’ “

