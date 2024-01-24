 Blac Chyna Gets Candid About Tyga Custody Agreement – Hollywood Life

Blac Chyna Reveals How She Feels About New Custody Agreement With Tyga: ‘I Fought My Way Through It’

Now that the agreement is ‘done,’ Angela White pointed out that ‘structure’ is ‘key’ in a co-parenting relationship. 

Angela White — a.k.a Blac Chyna — opened up about the new custody agreement that she and her ex Tyga reached. Angela, 35, shares son King Cairo with Tyga, 34, and daughter Dream Kardashian with ex Rob Kardashian. 

“We have structure. I think structure’s key,” Angela told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 23. “I fought my way through it. It’s done. I’m so excited. You have no idea.” 

As for how her co-parenting relationship is going with her ex, Angela noted that it’s been “splendid” so far. 

“I’m in a better place, my kids,” she added. “Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now, everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong.”

The former Rob & Chyna star also explained that was willing to do anything to have her fair share of time with her children. 

“I just want time with my kids,” Angela said before adding, “And by all means, if I’m going to have to go to court and fight for it, that’s just what I’m going to do. And I’m really happy. I’m happy, the kids are happy, but most importantly, it’s about the kids.” 

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum told the outlet that she is open to having more kids with her new boyfriend, Derrick Milano. However, Dream, 7, wasn’t too happy about the idea of having a younger sibling. 

“I think I said something to Dream one time, like, ‘Dream, would you want a little brother or sister?’ And Dream was like, ‘No,'” Angela said. “She’ll be like, ‘Well, I would maybe want a little brother, that way he’ll be really nice to me.’” 

Tyga and Angela have agreed to split custody of King Cairo, 11, 50/50. According to multiple outlets, the co-parents also agreed that they can make decisions regarding their son’s general welfare, health and education, and Tyga will not have to pay child support. 

Previously, Angela requested Tyga to pay her child support, which led to a back-and-forth feud between the exes. After she filed the motion in July 2023, the “Taste” rapper commented under a social media post shared by The Shade Room, “10 years later … nah … stick to your schedule sat-mon.” That October, Angela claimed she had been selling personal items to make “ends meet” and needed child support. As a result, Tyga filed for sole custody of King Cairo. The co-parents finally settled on their agreement in December 2023. 

