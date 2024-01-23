Noah Cyrus Makes Rare Public Appearance in Sheer Brown Cape Dress at Paris Fashion Week

Noah Cyrus rarely goes to public, upscale events, but when she does, she always slays! The 24-year-old recording artist stepped out at Paris Fashion Week 2024 in a unique outfit, and photographers captured her walking into the Stephane Rolland Front Row Spring/Summer 2024 show on Thursday, January 23.

The “Hardest Part” artist wore a dark brown sheer cape dress featuring large spots, and she accessorized with a sparkling diamond choker necklace.

Fans haven’t heard much from Noah since the end of last year when many speculated that the rumored Cyrus family feud was worsening. In October 2023, Noah called her ultra-famous sister, Miley Cyrus, out for her interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast. At the time, Miley, 31, opened up about her siblings and called Noah an “emo kid.”

“She’s got a record out that I love called The End of Everything … and it’s the most depressing EP you’ll ever listen to,” the Hannah Montana alum said. “She’s 20 years old. She’s emo. She’s, like, an emo kid.”

Miley continued in her interview by saying that Noah, “has a song where she says, ‘My sister’s like sunshine / It’ll follow her wherever she goes / But I’m more like a rain cloud.’ You know, it’s like, she’s really got this idea of me. … But she’s only 20, so I worry about her.”

In response to the interview, Noah commented, “the disrespect in this video,” according to screenshots obtained by several outlets. Neither sister publicly addressed the apparent tiff on social media, but they previously performed together during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in 2021, singing Dolly Parton’s hit single “Jolene.” At the time, it appeared the sisters were supportive of one another as they belted out the lyrics to the famous country song.

Many fans quickly wondered whether the sisters’ recent disagreement was related to their parents’ 2022 divorce and newfound marriages. Miley and Noah’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, remarried his new wife, Firerose, in 2023 a decade after meeting her on the set of Hannah Montana, whereas Tish Cyrus remarried her new husband, Dominic Purcell, that year.

After news of her parents’ divorce broke in 2022, Noah opened up about how she used it for songwriting inspiration behind her track “Every Beginning Ends.”

“[Benjamin Gibbard and I] talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships and relationships that have lasted forever,” she said in a press release. “He told me his dad has a saying: ‘You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,’ and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course. I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents’ relationship.”