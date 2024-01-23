Isabella Strahan Hangs With Twin Sister Sophia in a Bikini After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Isabella Strahan smiled as she snapped a photo with her twin sister Sophia on Monday, January 22. The teen wrote that she was “in good company” in the caption for the photo set. The vacation photos came nearly two weeks after Isabella, 19, revealed that she’d been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Isabella shared a few bikini photos from a recent tropical getaway. She sported a black and red bikini and a brown sun hat, while her sister wore a purple bikini. She also took a few photos showing her bald head, while rocking a dark, cheetah-print bathing suit. Sophia also posted a few photos, showing off her purple swimsuit, as well as a shot with her twin sister. “Us again,” she wrote in the caption.

The new photos came weeks after Isabella revealed that she’d been diagnosed with brain cancer on her dad Michael Strahan’s show Good Morning America on January 11. She revealed that she’d learned that she had a brain tumor when she started experiencing headaches during her freshman year of college. She underwent surgery to have it removed the day before her 19th birthday. She also said that she’d start undergoing chemotherapy in February. “I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this,” the former NFL player said of his daughter. “As much as I need her, I don’t know what I would do without her.”

In the interview, Isabella also said that Sophia had given her words of encouragement through her diagnosis. “You have to keep living just because this is happening,” her twin sister told her.

Isabella has also been chronicling her battle with brain cancer in a YouTube series. She shared a video where she revealed that she’d finished radiation treatment on January 16. She got emotional while speaking about finally being done with it. “It’s been a long six weeks, and I’m very happy to finally heal my head after all of this because the side effects and everything get to you,” she said in the vlog. “So excited to ring that bell… Never thought I’d be ringing the bell.”