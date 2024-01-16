Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Tears Up During Her Last Day of Radiation

Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella is the definition of a fighter. The 19-year-old celebrated her last day of radiation therapy as she battles medulloblastoma, and she shared the moment with her YouTube subscribers.

“I’m very excited to finally be done,” Isabella beamed in a video that was posted to her channel on January 16. “It’s been a long six weeks, and I’m very happy to finally heal my head after all of this because the side effects and everything get to you. … So excited to ring that bell… Never thought I’d be ringing the bell.”

Isabella started a vlog series to document her health journey. In her recent vlog, the University of Southern California student described the grueling side effects that she experienced from radiation.

“My head has hurt a lot the past few days, but the thing is, you can really tell how much it affects you,” Isabella explained, adding, “because Sunday, I felt pretty good. I wasn’t really dizzy, I could walk fine. And Monday, even after Monday, like, Tuesday, I [felt] pretty bad. I’m feeling very nauseas. It’s just waves ‘cause you can feel great one day and then horrible the next. It’s frustrating, but it is what it is. And you can’t really control how you feel. You wake up sometimes not feeling super bad and then, the rest of the day, it hits you.”

In addition to Isabella, Michael is also a father to Tanita, Michael Jr., and Isabella’s twin sister, Sophia.

One week before Isabella posted her health milestone video, she appeared on GMA alongside her dad to open up about her cancer diagnosis.

“I’m feeling good. Not too bad,” she said. “I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap, but you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing.”

Isabella then recalled how, in October 2023, she discovered that she had a 4-centimeter-long tumor in her brain. “I didn’t notice anything was off till probably like October 1,” she noted. “That’s when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn’t walk straight.”

Then, several weeks later, Isabella began “throwing up blood,” she said before adding, “I was like, ‘Hm, this probably isn’t good.’ So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family.”