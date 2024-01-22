‘The Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Shares First Photo of Daughter Rowen: ‘Everything I’ve Dreamed Of’

Clare Crawley officially gave fans a glimpse of her new baby girl, Rowen. The Bachelorette alum, 42, shared a brand-new photo of her daughter via Instagram on Monday, January 22, and fans couldn’t help but gush over how precious she is.

“We are officially one week old today!!” Clare wrote alongside a photo of her child swaddled in a pink blanket with a white bow headband. “My little Rowen is everything I’ve dreamed of, and truly it’s hard to imagine life before her. She is the most mellow sweet baby, and my little ray of sunshine!”

At the end of her caption, Clare teased that she is “working on her birth story to share with you guys, but for now, we are just soaking in all the yumminess of her!”

Less than a week prior, Clare announced that she and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, welcomed their child via surrogate.

“Welcome to the world, Rowen Lily Dawkins,” Crawley captioned an Instagram post on January 16. “I prayed for you my entire life and to finally hold you in our arms is nothing short of a miracle and a dream come true!”

As the first born of Clare and Ryan, Rowen has made headlines for her arrival. In July 2023, Clare confirmed that she was expecting a baby via surrogate by posting an Instagram video of her and her husband showing off a white onesie. The clip was even synced to Hilary Duff’s hit song “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of.”

“This TRULY is what my dreams are made of!” Crawley wrote in her Instagram caption. “I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point.”

Ryan and Clare first met in late 2021 and started dating shortly afterward. By October 2022, the duo announced their engagement. The following February, they tied the knot in Sacramento, California.

Before she fell in love with Ryan, Clare was previously linked with ex-fiancé Dale Moss. The former pair met on The Bachelorette during season 16. Just two months after getting engaged, Clare and Dale called off their engagement in January 2021.