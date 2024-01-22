Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Transform Into Aliens Using Wild Prosthetics For Night Out: Photos

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were extraterrestrials for one night. The iconic duo were transformed into the ultimate space creatures using incredible prosthetics and makeup, which the American Idol judge, 39, shared to Instagram on Sunday, January 21.

“Spaced out and starry-eyed,” the “E.T.” singer captioned her post. The first two slides showed off Katy’s fierce makeup, which she matched with pointed alien antlers on her forehead. In the following snapshots, Orlando, 47, was seen with blended and slanted eyebrows with pointed ear prosthetics.

As for their outfits, Katy dazzled in a shiny, flowing slit dress with a fanned back accessory, whereas Orlando donned a simple black suit with matching dress shoes.

The iconic pair have been enjoying parenthood together while balancing their respective careers. Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter, Daisy Bloom, in August 2020, but they kept their now-3-year-old child out of the public eye for years until recently. Toward the end of 2023, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor brought Daisy to one of her mommy’s Las Vegas concerts as part of her Play residency. Viral social media videos circulated online of Daisy smiling in the audience, and her mother, of course, gave her daughter a shout-out while on stage.

“Daisy! I love you so much,” Katy said. “You’re my best friend. I’m so glad you’re here.”

Katy Perry delivers an emotional and heartfelt speech to mark the end of Play Residency. She dedicated the show to her daughter Daisy Dove!pic.twitter.com/aBOCKg20r7 — Katycats Worldwide (@KatyCatsWw) November 5, 2023

While speaking with E! in December 2023, the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker gushed about how “happy” she is of her “balanced” career and family life.

“It’s still a balanced life. We wrapped Vegas, we sang out a few things this year, and we’ve got a big year next year,” Katy told the outlet before noting how Daisy understands her mom’s huge career. “I say, ‘Mommy goes singing,’ and she understands. She’s like, ‘Tonight? You’re going tonight?’ And she loves Las Vegas. I tell you, I swear to you. She loves Las Vegas so much. She always wants to go to Vegas. We just have the best time.”

As for how she and Orlando juggle their personal lives with their work schedules, the “Part of Me” artist pointed out that they “have a really good calendar” for planning out date nights.

“We read it and both have the hyperlink,” Katy said. “I’m like ‘Here’s the calendar, pin it, this is exactly where I’m going to be on this day,’ and it’s amazing, and we plan way, way ahead.”