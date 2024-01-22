Common Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Jennifer Hudson as They Tease Their Relationship on Her Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson and Common are so in love. In a preview clip of the Monday, January 22 episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, the 42-year-old singer welcomed Common, 51, as a guest and they subtly confirmed that they’re dating for the first time. Common went on his girlfriend’s talk show and surprised her with a bouquet of flowers, before Jennifer asked him if he’s dating anyone, much to the amusement of both the rapper and the audience.

“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life,” Common said with a big smile on his face. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she’s talented,” he added.

“But I set my standard kind of high. She had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show,” Common continued, referring to Jennifer’s incredible accomplishments in her career.

Common then turned the tables on Jennifer and asked the American Idol alum about her own love life.

“I am dating as well and I am very happy,” Jennifer confirmed, before asking Common, “are you happy in your relationship?”

“Yes. This relationship is a happy place for me,” he responded. “It’s one of those things where… seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So, I’m very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”

Romance rumors regarding the two stars began back in September 2022, when the two musicians were spotted breaking bread in Philadelphia. At the time, Jennifer addressed the rumors, mentioning that they were working on the upcoming movie Breathe, where they play a husband and wife. “People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she told ET. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

Further speculation came when Common was spotted picking Jennifer up from a taping of her talk show in November 2022. Four months later, Jennifer shared a photo of the two of them for his birthday with a sweet caption.. “Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today!” she wrote. Jennifer later called Common “a beautiful man” when TMZ asked her about the relationship rumors in August 2023.