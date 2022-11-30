Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.

Jennifer was spotted looking at the paparazzi through the musician’s Range Rover, as Common drove away from her set. This is not the first time that the duo was spotted together in recent months, as they were also pictured grabbing a bite in Philadelphia in Sept. The 41-year-old even opened up about the romance rumors regarding her Breathe costar in an interview with ET. “People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she said in Sept. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

And earlier in Aug., Common was spotted putting his arm around Jennifer at a back-to-school event for youth in Chicago. Notably, both of the stars are from the same city, likely adding to more commonalities between them. At the event, the Grammy-winner was honoring her late nephew Julian D. King, who was a victim of gun violence, per Radar Online. Common was there to seemingly show his support for Jennifer, and for his city of Chicago.

Their rumored romance comes as Jennifer celebrated being on the cover of PEOPLE‘s People Of The Year edition via Instagram on Nov. 30. “I am just as inspired today as I was at 5 years old when my mother Darnell used to say, ‘Whatever you put your mind to do, you can do it!’ If 5-year-old Jennifer could see me now ! I’ve been so blessed to do everything little Jennifer dreamed of and more !”, the starlet captioned the post.

That same day, the songstress took to her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, to thank everyone for the amazing year she’s had. “I’ve been so fortunate this year with having a talk show, having this journey with you guys,” Jennifer gushed. “Thank you so much for sharing your stories, for sharing your time, for sharing your hearts, your love, and coming to see about little old me. I love and appreciate you so much for that.”

This year was certainly an exciting one for JHud, as she became the youngest woman ever to become an EGOT winner. The acronym stands for Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar Award, and a Tony Award. Jennifer took home a Tony Award for her work on the musical A Strange Loop in June. “It’s a huge honor and has been an ongoing celebration,” she said to PEOPLE. “I feel like it opens the space for me to be able to pick and choose more of what I want to do, but that’s been my whole career. I like to lead by my heart and what I’m passionate about.”