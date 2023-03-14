Jennifer Hudson Calls Common The ‘Brightest Light’ In Birthday Tribute Amidst Dating Rumors

Jennifer Hudson celebrated Common's 51st birthday with a heartfelt message dedicated to the man she's rumored to be dating.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 14, 2023 9:14AM EDT
Jennifer Hudson
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen.Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John LegendBACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - TLC's Chilli and her boyfriend Matthew Lawrence arrive at a Lifetime event in Los Angeles Pictured: Chilli, Matthew Lawrence BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Tampa, FL - *Pictures were taken on 02/25/23* - On Saturday night, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan were spotted in Tampa, Florida, celebrating Flair's 74th birthday at the swanky French bistro restaurant Boulon Brasserie. The local hotspot in Tampa's downtown district provided a private room near the back of the restaurant for about 20 of the wrestler's friends and family. As Flair enters the restaurant with his family, the photographer asks if he has any birthday wishes, and he says 'health and happiness.' As Hulk enters the restaurant with his girlfriend, Sky Daily, he carries a bottle of wine (presumably a gift for Flair) while appearing to lean on Sky for support as they walk. During the four-hour party, Hulk, Flair, and their friends can be seen through the restaurant's windows, enjoying each other's company and taking photos. Toward the night's end, Flair is presented with a birthday cake. After the party, Hulk and Sky emerge, with Hulk talking on his phone and continuing to lean on her as they walk. Pictured: Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jennifer Hudson, 41, had a sweet message for her rumored new boyfriend Common on his 51st birthday on March 13. The EGOT winner took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Common, and in the caption she wrote out a sweet tribute to the rapper. “Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today !” Jennifer wrote. Common responded to Jennifer by reposting her tribute on his Instagram Stories and thanked her for the kind message.

Jennifer’s birthday tribute to Common has further fueled the rumors that they are allegedly dating. It was Radar Online who first reported that they were dating in August 2022, the same month that Common was spotted putting his arm around Jennifer at a back-to-school event for youth in Chicago. The following month, they were pictured grabbing a bite in Philadelphia. Then, the two further propelled the romance rumors in November, when the Jennifer Hudson Show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show. Jennifer was spotted looking at the paparazzi through the musician’s Range Rover, as Common drove away from her set.

Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson and Common (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Jennifer has not confirmed that she’s dating Common. But she did open up about the romance rumors regarding her Breathe costar in an interview with ET in Sept. 2022. “People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” the American Idol alum said. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

Common previously dated Tiffany Haddish, 43, from mid 2020 to late 2021. The former couple started dating during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the time, Tiffany described her romance with Common as “the best relationship I’ve ever been in.” The Girls Trip actress confirmed the stars broke up in Nov. 2021, saying in an interview that she and Common “weren’t feeding the relationship.”

More From Our Partners

ad