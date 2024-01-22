Glenn Close Raves That Meeting ‘Queen’ Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week ‘Made My Year’

Glenn Close, 76, praised Rihanna, 35, when sharing a photo with her on Instagram. The actress met the singer at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday and revealed it “made” her year, in the caption. “Meeting this absolute QUEEN made my YEAR! @badgalriri @dior,” she wrote.

In the photo, Glenn was wearing a long dark coat over a white top and matching pants and showed off her signature short hair. Rihanna wore an all black patterned outfit that included a stylish coat with a belt, a matching long skirt, and white heels. The talented artist also wore a matching hat and carried around a matching purse as she rocked earrings and a necklace that went perfectly with her look.

Once Glenn shared the snapshot, her followers were quick to respond with compliments and questions. “How did she smell?? Everyone says she smells heavenly ❤️,” one follower wrote, while another shared, “Awww so cute! She probably felt the same!” A third exclaimed, “I think you are the Queen here! Enjoy Paris!!”

Glenn’s post comes around the same time Rihanna and Natalie Portman made headlines for also meeting each other at the same event. Like the Emmy Award winner, Natalie gushed over her exchange with the “Umbrella” creator. After giving her a hug, she talked about how much she loved her and said she listened to her music all the time. Rihanna also gushed over meeting her and called her one of “Hollywood’s hottest b***hes.”

Rihanna was one of the biggest stars at the Dior show. She sat front row during the event right alongside Glenn as well as Delphine Arnault, the CEO of Dior, Juliette Binoche and Kelly Rutherford. The doting mother, who shares two children with A$AP Rocky, confidently posed for various photos inside and outside the show and looked thrilled to be there. Other celebs that were seen during Paris Fashion Week include Hunter Schafer, Jennifer Lopez and Zayn Malik, who were all dressed to impress as they mingled with fans and fellow stars.