Carrie Underwood Reveals Rare Photos of Son Jacob, 5, Playing Hockey on Their Frozen Pond

Carrie Underwood’s fans rarely ever get a glimpse at her son, Jacob, but the country music singer, 40, shared new photos of him to celebrate his 5th birthday! Jacob spent the day playing ice hockey on the family’s frozen pond.

“A special birthday for a special 5 year old!!!” the “Blown Away” singer captioned an Instagram carousel post on Sunday, January 21. “Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!! Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn’t have wanted it any other way!”

The first slide of the carousel revealed an adorable panda birthday cake with the number “5” on an edible basketball. Carrie’s other snapshots were of the frozen pond where Jake had a blast skating on. She also included a few videos of him gliding across the ice before scoring. The final snapshot showed Jake lying on the ice, seemingly after taking a slight fall.

In addition to Jacob, Carrie also shares son Isaiah with her husband, Mike Fisher.

While celebrating the winter holidays last year, the “Undo It” hitmaker gave her Instagram followers a rare glimpse of both of her children in photos that were used to decorate their Christmas tree.

Previously, Carrie opened up about motherhood during an interview on TODAY shortly after she welcomed Jacob into the world. At the time, the “Before He Cheats” singer noted that she had a difficult time going back to work on tour following Jacob’s birth.

“The first time around, with Isaiah, it was easier for me to (get back in shape),” she recalled. “I think that’s just the way of it. So, you kind of have unrealistic expectations about the second time — ‘It’s going to be just like the first time.’ And it wasn’t. And I’m like, ‘What is happening? What am I doing wrong?’ … I hold a high standard for myself. But if you set the bar too high and you have unrealistic expectations, at some point you’re going to realize, ‘I’m not there,’ and, again, you’re going to feel like you’ve failed. And it’s ridiculous. You know, my son is 3 months old, and I was expecting to … I don’t know what I was expecting, to be quite honest.”