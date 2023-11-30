Carrie Underwood Gives Rare Glimpse of Her Sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, on Sweet Christmas Ornaments

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood rarely gives fans a peek at her home life with her two sons, but that’s exactly what she did in a recent Instagram Story. The 40-year-old hitmaker shared a photo of the “Fisher Family Christmas tree 2023” fully decorated and glowing with snowy white lights. In a close-up photo you can SEE HERE, fans caught of glimpse of a white hand handmade ornament with her 4-year-old son Jacob’s photo hanging on the tree. The youngster smiled happily in the sweet snapshot. Nearby, a small ornament with a photo of Isaiah, 8, wearing a Santa hat, hung on the tree.

Carrie shares her two adorable boys with husband Mike Fisher, whom she married in 2010. They welcomed their firstborn Isaiah in 2015, followed by Jacob in 2019.

Though she appears to have an ideal family life, Carrie admitted in a 2019 interview that she simply can’t. “I feel like moms put a lot of pressure on themselves to have it all together and know everything and plan for everything and … it’s impossible,” the blonde beauty told ‘Today’s Natalie Morales at the time, via PEOPLE.

“If there’s anything the past couple of years have taught me [it’s] that you don’t know what’s gonna happen next,” she went on. “And there’s no way you can plan for everything or make everything be the way you want it. So it’s been good for me to just kind of be present, and live in the moment and stop trying so hard to plan out the entire rest of my life.”

Carrie has been open about the fact that she had multiple miscarriages between her two sons. And she once shared that she’d have been happy with Isaiah, even if she’d never been able to have more children.

“My son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing,” she told CBS News’ Tracy Smith. “And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life.”

Carrie went on, “Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”