Carrie Underwood’s Christmas album, ‘My Gift,’ features a very special voice — her son Isaiah! Listen to the mother and son duet on the holiday tune ‘Little Drummer Boy.’

It’s hard to believe, but Christmas is less than 100 days away, and Carrie Underwood is already getting into the holiday spirit! Today, September 25, the ACM Entertainer Of The Year, 37, debuted her Christmas album My Gift complete with such yuletide staples as “O Holy Night,” “Away in a Manger,” and “Silent Night.” But one of Carrie’s songs also features a very special duet partner — Carrie’s five-year-old son Isaiah!

The mother and son pair duet on the tune “Little Drummer Boy,” which is quite appropriate for sweet little Isaiah’s range, at the moment. The five-year-old, shared with Carrie’s husband Mike Fisher, doesn’t come in to sing the tune until the second verse, where he belts out “Little baby / Pa rum pum pum pum / I am a poor boy too / Pa rum pum pum pum / I have no gift to bring / Pa rum pum pum pum / That’s fit to give our king / Pa rum pum pum pum, Rum pum pum pum, Rum pum pum pum.”

It’s so sweet to hear Isaiah’s voice on the track, and Carrie even gushed to Today about having her eldest sing the tune with her! “I was in the booth with him, and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own,” the mother-of-two shared. “When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying. Just so many emotions. I’m so proud of him.”

Carrie and Mike, 40, welcomed Isaiah in 2015, five years after they exchanged their ‘I dos.’ In 2019, the couple’s second son, Jacob, was born. It’s rare that the famous couple share photos of their boys on social media, but when they do, fans are treated to such cute content! Of course, Carrie often gushes about her kiddos, even when they say the silliest things!

On February 13, Carrie shared with her legions of adoring fans some of the answers little Isaiah wrote down on an “All About My Mom” questionnaire. Taking to Instagram, Carrie posted the photo of her kiddo’s answers, where he wrote that his country superstar mom’s job is “to wash the laundry.”

Under what his mom is good at, Isaiah didn’t write singing, but instead chose to take a cue from his previous answer, writing, “folding laundry” as his mom’s greatest talent. Naturally, so many mom’s could relate! But even though Carrie is one of the biggest country singers working today, it’s great to see, even in her new Christmas music, that she is one thing at the end of the day: an amazing mom!