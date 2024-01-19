Kim Kardashian Admits Using a Tanning Bed ‘Really Helps’ With Her Psoriasis Amid Controversy

Kim Kardashian revealed that one of the reasons that she uses a tanning bed is to help treat psoriasis in a new post on X (formerly Twitter), on Friday, January 19. Kim, 43, was responding to backlash after she posted a video tour of her SKKN office, where she revealed that she had a tanning bed, among other interesting decor.

Kim was responding to a post from Allure, which shared an article explaining that they were surprised to see a tanning bed. “Please, Kim Kardashian, Don’t Try to Normalize Tanning Beds” was the headline of the article, and it emphasized how tanning beds can lead to skin cancer. In response to the article, Kim mentioned that she only uses it on occasion and cited her medical issue. “I have psoriasis, and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often,” she wrote.

I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often https://t.co/QuIvUgcZcZ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2024

The article actually did address Kim’s claims that the tanning bed helps with her psoriasis, pointing out that tanning beds can actually worsen the condition. “Contrary to popular belief, UV exposure can be more harmful than helpful in the treatment of psoriasis,” the piece states, before quoting a 2021 interview with dermatologist Dr. Shasa Hu.

“A blistering sunburn can trigger a whole-body psoriasis flare, as sunburn can be thought of as systemic injury to the skin,” the doctor told the outlet. “This is why, although natural sunlight at a very low dose and medical UV therapy are known treatment for psoriasis, sunburn is a big no-no for psoriasis patients. The same goes for tanning bed use.”

In the clip, Kim showed both the tanning bed and her red-light bed. “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed,” she said in the video. The tour also showed off other items around the office, including a wall of her magazine covers and a mannequin sized to her measurements. Some other highlights included a 3-D model of her brain and a “product shrine.”