Kate Moss & Look-Alike Daughter Lila, 21, Sit Front Row at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

January 19, 2024 4:12PM EST
Supermodel Kate Moss, 50, and her daughter, Lila, 21, were mirror images of each other as they sat front row during a mother-daughter outing at Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Friday, January 19. In photos you can see here, the former Calvin Klein model slayed in a sleeveless turquoise embellished blue mock turtleneck, along with black leggings and matching knee-high leather boots. She appeared to be fresh-faced and makeup free for the Dior Homme Fashion Show. In other pics, she also donned a leather-look jacket.

Her daughter Lila, who is also a model, rocked a gray oversized jacket, buttoned to the top, and a pair of chic black velvet pants. She accessorized with silver tipped boots and a stylish clutch, and wore her blonde hair straight and parted down the middle, as did her famous mother.

Kate and her only child affectionately linked arms while posing for photos, and in one image, she looked at Lila adoringly while smiling. The mother-daughter pair appeared to be having a great time at the event. While the iconic, household-name model says her daughter has grown up and moved out, they’re clearly still close. 

“She’s flown the nest now, and got her own place in downtown New York, but she’s still so young in my mind,” she told British Vogue for a joint cover interview with Lila, published in November. “I feel like I’d already lived quite a few lives by Lila’s age. I’d gone abroad. I’d had one serious boyfriend – and moved on to the next.”

Kate continued, admitting that she felt her daughter was more “grown up” than she was at the same age. “In a lot of ways, though, Lila is so much more grown-up than I was in my 20s,” Kate continued. “Watching her establishing her career as a model takes me right back to the ’90s when I was just starting out, but I know that things will be different for her. She understands she can say no, for one thing, which I never did, and she has the right people around her – I’ve made sure of that. And let’s face it, she’s a lot more sensible than I was back then. I mean… thank God,” she joked. “Ha!”

