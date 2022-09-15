Kate Moss & Daughter Lila Look Like Twins In Stunning New Tommy Hilfiger Campaign: Photos

The resemblance between Kate Moss, 48, and her 19-year-old daughter, Lila, is absolutely uncanny. The mother-daughter-duo proved that when they starred in the new Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Factory fall 2022 campaign. In the photo shoot, Kate and Lila looked like twins as they rocked a slew of edgy outfits.

In one photo, Kate and Lila posed on top of a drumset that Travis Barker was playing on. Kate wore an oversized burgundy hoodie as a dress, with the giant white TH logo on the front. Kate accessorized her look with a pair of sheer fishnet stockings, black leather booties, and black leather gloves. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves.

Meanwhile, Lila sat right beside her wearing a pair of black and white logo patterned stockings with a short, extra puffy white hooded winter coat. The three-quarter zip puffer coat was cinched in at the waist with a black belt and she topped her look off with black leather gloves and leather loafers. In the photo, Kate and Lila’s faces looked almost identical, especially their mouths. However, Lila had her hair slicked back into a bun.

In another photo from the shoot, Kate and Lila sat next to Jon Batiste as they all rocked neutral colors. Lila wore a baggy brown turtleneck sweatshirt with the logo on the front, on top of a white button-down shirt, worn as a dress. She threw on a pair of fishnet tights and brown peacoat on top. As for Kate, she wore ivory straight-leg pants with a brown and tan collared shearling jacket.

Both ladies also posed individually and their faces looked so similar, it was shocking. Kate posed in a black and red zip-up fleece with a blue and black quilted coat on top styled with fishnets, over-the-knee black leather boots, a belt, and gloves.

On the other hand, Lila rocked an oversized burgundy knit V-neck sweater with tiny black shorts, styled with fishnets, a chunky chain necklace, and a matching burgundy beanie.