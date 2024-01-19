‘How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor Reveals He Got Married in Snowy Ceremony

Josh Radnor is a married man! The How I Met Your Mother star, 49, revealed that he tied the knot with clinical psychologist Dr. Jordana Jacobs, 36, in a new Instagram post on Friday, January 19. Josh showed that the two of them got caught in a minor blizzard, but neither of them really seemed to mind all that much, as it made for a truly magical ceremony.

Along with the photos, which you can see here, the Liberal Arts director revealed that he and his wife got married at the Cedar Lakes Estate in New York’s Hudson Valley early in 2024. He shared tons of photos showing off their wintery wedding. The photos included the two of them embracing in a snow-covered field, as well as him smiling as he got some powder in his hair. It seems the newlyweds were prepared as he sported what appeared to be a heavy coat, while his wife had her own white jacket to match her dress.

In the caption, he gushed about what a wonderful time it was and how happy he was to now be a married man. “I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us,” he wrote. “But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.”

The couple opened up about their love story in a New York Times profile, also published on January 19. The pair revealed that they met at a meditation retreat, while they were both tripping on mushrooms, in February 2022. After making the first connection, they kept in touch and reunited in New York City while the actor was working on Fleishman Is in Trouble. In the piece, Josh said that they wouldn’t let the snow deter them as they got married in the early morning. “Cold and anxiety-producing, but also cosmic and divine,” he described it.

Prior to meeting Jordana, Josh had been linked to Minka Kelly and Lipstick Jungle actress Lindsay Price, according to Page Six. The actor is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Ted Mosby on the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which chronicled Ted’s romantic journeys along the way of meeting his children’s mom. He recently reunited with his co-star Alyson Hannigan when she attended one of his concerts in December.