Alyson Hannigan Reunites With ‘HIMYM’ Co-Star Josh Radnor at His Concert

Image Credit: SBM/Plux/Shutterstock

Alyson Hannigan staged an impromptu reunion with her former co-star Josh Radnor at his recent concert! Alyson, 49, stopped in for the final show of Josh’s Eulogy tour in Los Angeles on Monday, December 18. The next day, the How I Met Your Mother stars posed for sweet photos together shared to their respective Instagram accounts. In Alyson’s photo, she snuggled up to Josh after the show. She wore an olive-green sweater over a white button-down shirt, jeans, and black shoes as she beamed for the camera. Josh, 49, rocked a gray t shirt layered with a blue button-down shirt, black pants, and a brown beanie hat.

“So proud of you @joshradnor! What an amazing night watching you perform,” the American Pie star captioned the pic. Josh also shared a photo of himself snuggled up to Alyson one on one. “Special guest at the final show of my Eulogy tour in Los Angeles last night: The one and only @alysonhannigan!!” he captioned his post in part on Tuesday. “Delighted as always to see her. And thrilled to meet @sashafarber1, the Fred Astaire to her Ginger Rogers.”

Fans of the Buffy: The Vampire Slayer actress could hardly believe their eyes. They took to the comments thread of both posts to gush over the mini reunion. ‘Ted and Lily + Josh and Aly!! My favorite friendship both on and off screen,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “Ted & Lily besties foreverrrrr!!” A third joked, “How do you guys know each other?” and a fourth dubbed the reunion a “legendary moment.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have reunited, however. In February, Josh took to his Instagram account with another pic with Alyson, revealing that they enjoyed a lunch date together! They snapped an outdoor selfie, and Josh gushed over his former co-star. “Well look who I had lunch with today!! None other than @alysonhannigan herself!” he captioned the February 21, 2023 post. “It was delightful. So sweet to reconnect and drop in and talk about all the things. And her tremendous sweater just added to the magnificence. Love this gal forever.”

Josh and Alyson starred as besties Ted Mosby and Lily Aldrin on the hit CBS sitcom, which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014.