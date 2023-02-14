Jason Biggs Would ‘Jump At The Opportunity’ To Work With ‘American Pie’ ‘Family’ Again (Exclusive)

Universal announced in Fall 2022 that an American Pie 5 was in development, but not much else has been revealed about the potential reunion. The iconic 1999 film, starring the likes of Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Tara Reid, Seann William Scott, Chris Klein, Jennifer Coolidge, and Eugene Levy, has created stars of its cast and now fans want to see them back together again! Jason Biggs, along with his wife Jenny Mollen, joined the HollywoodLife Podcast and revealed if he’d be down to reunite with the American Pie gang for another movie! “I would jump at the opportunity. I love working with all of them. We are a family. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had on a set in my life. It’s a character I love doing more than any other character. I would love it,” Jason told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s so much that would need to line up at the same time on the business side, so fingers crossed.”

The actor, who starred as Jim Levenstein, added, “The good news is, even as we get older, there continues to be great storyline ideas. I think perhaps even more as we get older. So, we’ll see. It’d be fun.” Jason went on to gush over the success of his co-stars Eugene Levy and Jennifer Coolidge, who recently shouted out the American Pie director and writers in her Critics’ Choice Awards acceptance speech for her beloved portrayal of Tanya in White Lotus season 2. “It’s so amazing, we’re so happy for her. And Eugene. It’s just so great to see both of them killing it right now because they’re both so talented,” he told HL.

As for if Jenny would make a cameo in a new American Pie, she laughed and quickly said “No,” adding that when the couple chooses to work together on a project it “depends on the power dynamic.” “When I’ve written something that Jason’s in, it’s a lot of fun because I know that I’ve hired the best actor for the role,” she explained. “But when like, Jason and I are doing something together and we both are trying to lead, almost like we’re dancing together and both want to be the leader… that can be really frustrating.”

Luckily, the parents of two did collaborate on a new campaign with Babybel and their plant-based cheese — just in time for Valentine’s Day! “We’re very excited to be partnering with Babybel. Individually, it’s a very organic partnership and together as a couple it makes so much sense as well as we’re heading into Valentine’s Day and Babybel launched their ‘first time kit’ for their new plant-based item!” Jason explained. “We’ve been eating Babybel in this house for many years. Our kids love it. We love it, and I’m at an age where I’m trying to be more health conscious and I am vegan-curious myself and this tastes so great.”

In partnership with Jenny and Jason, Babybel launched their Babybel ‘First Time Experience,’ to support cheese-lovers as they lose their ‘V cards’ (vegan cards, obviously.) “We had our first time, then our kids had their first time and, now we’re gonna be incorporating them into the lunches!” Jenny, who is the best-selling author of ‘Dictator Lunches’, laughed. “I used so much Babybel in my book, so when they came to me, I just was already their biggest fan.”

Babybel Plant-Based is now available in a six-count bag at Trader Joe’s in addition to national grocery retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods, Meijer, HEB, Giant, and select Albertson’s and Target stores for an SRP of $5.39.