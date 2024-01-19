Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Team Up for ‘Vampire Diaries’ & ‘Twilight’ Crossover TikTok After He Quits Acting

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed brought two different worlds of vampires together in the actress’s latest TikTok video. The couple shared a sweet kiss, with references to their work in The Vampire Diaries and Twilight, in the super cute new clip, posted on Thursday, January 18. Nikki, 35, even included a nod to her Twilight character Rosalie Cullen’s husband in the caption, where she wrote, “Cc Emmett Cullen.”

The clip was set to Fitz and the Tantrums’ song “Out of My League.” At the start, Nikki shows off her outfit, consisting of a white top, light blue jeans, and a tan peacoat. Ian, 45, walks in behind her while wearing a black leather jacket over a white t-shirt, with matching black pants. The video then cut to clips of Ian’s character Damon Salvatore from The Vampire Diaries as well as Rosalie Cullen, both taking a second glance at the camera. The two actors then looked deep at each other, and Ian grabbed his wife and dipped her as he went in for a romantic kiss. The music cut out, and Nikki could be heard giggling.

While Nikki and Ian both starred in huge vampire-themed franchises in the late aughts and early 2010s, Ian has revealed that he’s done acting in an interview with E! News for his documentary about soil Common Ground on January 12. “I loved what I did for a really long time. I don’t miss any of it. I love making films. I just did it for so long. I had an amazing run,” he said.

The pair now live on a California farm, which has become their main focus, rather than their vampire projects. The couple have been married since 2015, and they have two children, after welcoming their baby boy in June 2023. In November 2023, Nikki did share a rare PDA photo of the two of them, while teasing yet another project that they had in the works.