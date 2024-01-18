Kylie Jenner Rocks No Makeup as She Shows Off Her New Foundation in Video

Kylie Jenner is always glowing with or without makeup. The 26-year-old reality star went barefaced for a tutorial with her Kylie Cosmetics’ new Power Plush Foundation in a social media video that she shared on January 17. In the clip, which played to the song “Can I Call You Rose” by Thee Sacred Souls on Instagram, Kylie tried out the foundation on her cheeks, forehead, nose, and chin, before using a brush to blend it into her skin.

Next, Kylie applied her brand’s Power Plush Longwear Concealer on her forehead and underneath her eyes. After rubbing it in with a brush, Kylie finished off her beauty tutorial by adding pink blush to her cheeks and penciling her pink lips. The mom-of-two smiled at the camera as she admired her gorgeous look at the end of the clip.

“MY FOUNDATION IS HERE !!!!” Kylie wrote in the caption of her video. “Shop my brand new Power Plush Foundation NOW on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmeticsi can’t wait for everyone to finally try 🫶🏻🫶🏻 i’m wearing shade 4.5c,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has done a makeup tutorial for her fans. Back in September, the billionaire rocked a makeup-free look as she applied her new concealer in a video on her Instagram. Kylie instructed her nearly 400 million followers on “how to use” the beauty product. In the comments, her fans complimented her bare-faced look and swooned over her natural gorgeousness.

Kylie is continuing to dominate the makeup industry with her company, Kylie Cosmetics, which is reportedly worth over $1 billion. In a recent chat with Interview magazine, Kylie opened up about how she and her mom, Kris Jenner, started such a successful business together.

“Proving people wrong was a challenge, but so was building it from the ground up,” she said. “It was me and my mom and we never made a makeup line. We didn’t know where to start. We didn’t have anyone helping us. And my mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life. I think we ordered 5,000 of each color; that was the minimum. And she was like, ‘You better be ready, Kylie, because you might have a lot of lip kits in your garage for the rest of your life, so you better love these colors.’ ”

“And then it broke in two seconds, and that’s when we were like, ‘Okay, how do we do this? How do we make these faster and better?’ We got in my mom’s car and drove all over California and visited all these factories,” Kylie added. “Finding the best manufacturer was difficult. We were a new company, so growing in front of a lot of people was hard. You don’t have room to make mistakes. But it wasn’t a bad thing. It was so successful and it was the best time of my life.”