Kelly Osbourne Admits the Controversial Comment She Made on ‘The View’ Is the ‘Worst Thing’ She’s ‘Ever Done’

Kelly Osbourne, 39, recently had to face her 2015 controversy that took place on The View once more after it went viral on TikTok nearly 10 years later. During a January 18 interview with Rolling Stone, the TV personality opened up about her infamous remarks about the Latino population in the U.S. and called it the “worst” thing that she has done. “Oh my God, I died,” she said in response to seeing the clip go viral again.

Despite the comedic take of TikTok users making the audio their own, Kelly expressed her regret for the 2015 incident. “It hurt a lot of people, and that to me, is by far makes it the worst thing I’ve ever done,” she told the magazine. “I realized that I’m not great on live TV and that words are so powerful. And to be labeled as something you’re not is really difficult. But it happened. There’s nothing I can do.”

“If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/eZjKRMfwSA — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) January 16, 2023

At the time, Kelly made a remark about Latinos “cleaning” people’s “toilets” during Donald Trump‘s initial run for president. “If you kick every Latino out of this country then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?” she said during the episode. Kelly immediately realized she made an error after guest Rosie Perez replied back, “Oh that’s not.” She then tried to correct her statement. “In the sense that… You know what I mean?” Kelly added. “I didn’t mean it like that. Come on!”

Years later, Rolling Stone then asked Kelly to clarify what it is that she meant by the viral comment. “I feel very strongly that Latin American culture is the backbone of America. I believe that Latin Americans are the hardest-working people you will ever meet,” the Fashion Police alum explained. “And their connection to family and their culture is closer to mine than the American way. I’ve never tried to be American. I never wanted to be a part of a country where there’s so much hate and there’s so much misinformation and kick them when they’re down mentality.”

Now, every time she has come across the clip, she admits that she “hates” herself for it. “It goes to show that people never forget. And even though I’m the butt of the joke, I’m still laughing,” Kelly said. “And some of them are very smart. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hate myself a little bit more each time I see it.” Earlier in the conversation, the mother-of-one admitted that her comment was about how the U.S. is “built on” immigrants. “This whole country is built on immigrants, and if you stop people from coming into this country who do the jobs that make this country exist and thrive and flourish, who’s going to do all the jobs that you don’t want to do yourself?” she said. “It came out so wrong.”

Despite the backlash from 2015, Ozzy Osbourne‘s daughter noted that today there is some comedic relief to the resurfaced video. “It’s the most cringe moment of my entire life,” Kelly shared. “But to see people be creative with it does put a smile on my face. It turns something so ugly into something funny.” She even claimed that she is educating her son, Sidney, 1, about “privilege and anti-racism.” The proud mom emphasized that she hopes to teach her little one why “as a white person, it’s time to sit down and shut the f*** up.”