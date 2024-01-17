Kendra Wilkinson Admits She’s Been Almost ‘Celibate’ Since 2018 Divorce From Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson, 38, hasn’t had much sex since her divorce from Hank Baskett in 2018, she revealed in a new interview. The former Playboy model shares two children with her ex-husband, whom she married in 2009, including Hank Jr., 14, and Alijah Mary, 9, and has focused on co-parenting with him since their split. Their divorce was sparked by cheating allegations against Hank, who later admitted he “messed up” during the marriage.

“It’s been so long since I’ve had sex — it’s been so long that I’ve had any,” Kendra told PEOPLE about her current life. “Because I shamed myself on my sexuality too. Everyone sees me as a sex icon, so I shamed myself. I shamed myself, and I stayed away from anything sex. I almost became celibate.”

“Right now, I’m focused on my kids, the love that they’re receiving from me and life, and raising them — and self-love,” she continued. “It’s all about self-love and self-care. If I’m not caring about myself, nobody else will. So the most important thing is focusing on my mental health.”

Kendra, who’s also been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety, went on to say that she doesn’t hold any grudges against Hank, despite the marital issues they had. “I am a lover. So if I love you, even as a human being, you don’t owe me anything, but I will love you through your problem,” she explained. “I know myself, I can forgive. And I want to see Hank do well in life. He’s working so hard — he’s putting so much effort into his business and being a great dad.”